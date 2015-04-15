WASHINGTON, April 15 A top Federal Reserve
official said on Wednesday that it's okay for the Fed to raise
interest rates and then return to near-zero levels if the
economic data shows that the central bank needs to retreat.
"I don't think there's a problem with that," St. Louis
Federal Reserve President James Bullard said, referring to the
issue of hiking rates soon and then lowering them shortly
afterward if economic growth drops.
Central banks have come under criticism for having to
quickly reverse course on borrowing costs, and Fed officials
have said they do not want to hike rates too early, only to have
to lower them again.
Bullard is the second Fed official since last week to say
that there is no shame in the central bank hiking rates and then
falling back if necessary. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
last week said hiking and then going back to near zero rates if
the data demands it is okay.
Bullard, speaking to reporters after a speech at the Hyman
Minsky annual conference here, also said he supports expanding
the Fed's reverse repurchase program if the market demand is
there.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)