PALM BEACH, Fla., June 9 St. Louis Federal
Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday the falling
U.S. unemployment rate, together with other encouraging economic
data, could prompt him to move forward his view on when interest
rates should be raised.
Bullard, who has been projecting a rate rise late in the
first quarter of 2015, said he might shift his view if a
reworking of the St. Louis Fed's forecasts suggest U.S. gross
domestic product is poised for 3 percent growth, with the
unemployment rate moving lower and employment continuing to grow
at its recent pace.
"Now that we have the new jobs report, my guys are putting
together the forecast for the year and so we'll see if that
changes," he told reporters after remarks at an event on Monday.
"It's possible that we'll recalibrate based on the most
recent data. We'll see." Bullard said he would discuss the
matter with St. Louis Fed staffers this week, in preparation for
the next policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting
this month.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)