MUNCIE Indiana Dec 7 St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard said on Monday that once the Fed decides
on an initial rate hike it needs to communicate clearly that
there is no set path for subsequent increases.
"I am very concerned that we not be mechanical in our
normalization process and that we respond to incoming data in a
reasonable way," Bullard said. In crafting the liftoff
statement, "my main concern would be to make sure we are not
locking ourselves in to any particular pattern."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Bill Rigby)