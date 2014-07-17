OWENSBORO, Ky., July 17 St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard said that the reverse repurchase
rate is the Fed's most important rate, backing the so-called
reverse repo at a time when the Fed is debating its role as a
future policy tool.
The New York branch of the central bank has been testing the
reverse repo facility since September as a way to help control
short-term interest rates, and has seen strong demand from money
market funds and other bidders.
Bullard said he is a strong supporter of having the federal
funds rate trade between the reverse repo and the interest on
excess reserves (IOER) rates, where the repo acts as a floor.
"I think a gap of 20 to 25 basis points would be reasonable
between the IOER and the reverse repo rate," Bullard said. "And
then we can expect the federal funds rate to trade in between
those two values."
In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the
financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large
money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury
securities as collateral. The Fed is currently debating the
degree to which they continue with the reverse repo program, and
the risks that the program could pose.
"The repo is the most important rate from an actual number
of trades and number of counterparties involved in that market,"
Bullard said, speaking to reporters here on Thursday after
remarks delivered to a meeting of business leaders.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci)