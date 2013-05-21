FRANKFURT May 21 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday he could not envisage a good case for
tapering the Fed's purchases of bonds at the moment due to the
low inflation rate.
The Fed is currently purchasing $85 billon worth of bonds
every month. It next meets on June 18-19 to review policy and
there has been some speculation it might signal a readiness to
taper the program, although most economists think it will keep
buying bonds for the bulk of 2013, based on recent mixed data.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a
voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year,
said he did not think the time was right to taper the purchases.
"Inflation is pretty low in the U.S.. I can't envision a
good case to be made for tapering unless the inflation situation
turns around and we are more confident than we are today that
inflation is going to move back toward target," he told
reporters after giving a lecture in Frankfurt.
"I'm definitely keeping an eye on the fact that our
inflation rate is quite low and I think that's a major
consideration in whether we should taper or not."
Bullard added: "I do think we should be willing and ready to
change the pace of purchases when the time comes but I don't
think we are there yet."