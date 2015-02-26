NEW YORK Feb 26 The Federal Reserve should make
a change to its policy statement next month that would allow it
to monitor inflation readings through the spring and then hike
interest rates some time in the summer, a top Fed official said
on Thursday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC the U.S.
central bank should drop the word "patient" from its statement
at a March 17-18 meeting, in order "to provide optionality ...
going forward."
"If we take it out, then we can move at any of the meetings
during the summer," he added. "If expected inflation goes back
to more normal levels then I'd have confidence that actual
inflation would follow behind. Through the spring here we'll
have to see evidence of that."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)