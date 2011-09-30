SAN DIEGO, Sept 30 St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday he supports the Federal Reserve's "Operation Twist" program to lower long-term borrowing costs.

As part of the program, announced last week, the Fed plans to sell $400 billion in shorter-term Treasuries and buy an equal amount of longer-term Treasuries.

"I would support that," he told reporters after giving a speech in San Diego.

Bullard is not a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting panel this year. Three officials dissented from the Fed's decision.

