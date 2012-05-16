BRIEF-FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 bln of common stock
* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 billion in shares of common stock
LOUISVILLE, Ky. May 16 The Federal Reserve's current bond trading to extend the average maturity of its portfolio should end on schedule next month without disrupting financial markets, a top policymaker said on Wednesday.
"I think it'll go smoothly and we'll simply end the program," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response to questions from journalists after a speech.
The Fed has bought longer-dated Treasury securities and sold shorter-term notes in an effort to push down longer-term interest rates. That program, which many refer to as Operation Twist after a similar initiative in the 1960s, is due to come to a close at the end of June. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Capital Research Global Investors reports 7.5 pct passive stake in American International Group as of Dec 30, 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lDnGxD] Further company coverage: