LOUISVILLE, Ky. May 16 The Federal Reserve's current bond trading to extend the average maturity of its portfolio should end on schedule next month without disrupting financial markets, a top policymaker said on Wednesday.

"I think it'll go smoothly and we'll simply end the program," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response to questions from journalists after a speech.

The Fed has bought longer-dated Treasury securities and sold shorter-term notes in an effort to push down longer-term interest rates. That program, which many refer to as Operation Twist after a similar initiative in the 1960s, is due to come to a close at the end of June. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)