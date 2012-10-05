BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Dominos Pizza
* Tiger global management takes share stake of 612,289 shares in dominos pizza inc - sec filing
MEMPHIS Oct 4 The U.S. central bank risks limiting its policy flexibility by explicitly tying its actions to a numerical unemployment target, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"I think this threshold thing will put the committee in more of a box," said St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, voicing disagreement with fellow policymakers, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Minutes of the FOMC's September meeting showed that many committee members favor a commitment to lower the jobless rate beneath a certain level before raising interest rates, in order to better communicate its determination to bolster U.S. growth.
BOSTON, Feb 14 Hedge fund manager Scott Ferguson, who has been a director on the board of design software maker Autodesk for nearly year, plans to leave the board as soon as a new chief executive is selected.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 The White House should investigate whether presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway violated government ethics rules when she made a public endorsement of Ivanka Trump products, and consider disciplinary action, the Office of Government Ethics said in a letter on Tuesday.