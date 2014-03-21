WASHINGTON, March 21 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was likely just repeating the views of private analysts and investors when she said the central bank could raise interest rates six months after ending a bond-buying program, a top policymaker said on Friday.

"On the 'considerable period' being six months, the surveys that I had seen from the private sector had that kind of number penciled in," St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said during a lunch with journalists. "That wasn't very different from what we had heard from financial markets. So, I just think she's just repeating that."

Bullard's remarks were the first by a Fed policymaker since Yellen made her comments on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)