ST. LOUIS, July 12 The flattening of the U.S.
bond yield curve amid record-low long-term interest rates is a
sign global investors want to shun risk, not a signal about
weakening U.S. growth, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
said on Tuesday.
"Wall Street is taking it as a signal that growth is
slowing. I think it is a flight to safety following the Brexit
shock," Bullard said of the recent U.K. vote to leave the
European Union. "That is driving yields down and I would not
take it as a signal of U.S. growth prospects."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)