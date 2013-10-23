NEW YORK Oct 23 Terrence Checki, a top U.S.
central bank official with some 46 years of experience at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, is set to retire early next
year as head of a group that promoted global financial stability
and coordination.
Checki, executive vice president of the New York Fed's
Emerging Markets and International Affairs Group, on Wednesday
said he intends to retire in the first quarter of 2014.
Once on a short list of possible successors to Timothy
Geithner as president of the New York Fed, Checki worked to
smooth markets throughout the recent European debt crisis and
after the September 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.
Checki joined the Fed bank in 1967. He also advised the Fed
and the U.S. Treasury on the 1980s-90s Latin American debt
crisis and the restructuring of countries after the fall of the
Soviet Union.
"He has been a key figure in the management and resolution
of virtually every major episode of economic and financial
stress, domestically as well as internationally, that occurred
during his years of service," New York Fed President William
Dudley said in a statement.
No successor was named.