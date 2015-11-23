SAN FRANCISCO Nov 23 Surging growth in China's
services sector doesn't generate nearly enough of an appetite
for foreign goods to offset the decline from a slowing
industrial sector, according to research published on Monday by
the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
China's leaders earlier this month said they plan to keep
growth in the world's second-largest economy from falling below
6.5 percent, with most of the growth coming from the services
sector. Meanwhile, industrial growth has slowed, driving down
imports.
"(T)he strength in the service sector is unlikely to provide
much support for countries that export commodities to China,"
wrote Mark Spiegel, the San Francisco Fed economist who authored
the report.
That's bad news particularly for commodity-exporting
countries like Australia and Brazil, but also indirectly may
affect countries like the United States and Japan, the research
suggests.
The Fed is watching China and the global economy closely,
and in September delayed an interest rate hike in part because
of concern over the slowdown abroad.
Over the long term, Spiegel wrote, China's shift to a
services-dominated economy may benefit the rest of the world,
because it will likely reduce its dependence on exports for
growth.
But in the short term, he said, "a dollar of increased
service sector activity is unlikely to fully compensate for a
dollar of lost industrial sector output."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)