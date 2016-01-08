(Adds central banker's comments on inflation, balance sheet)
BALTIMORE Jan 8 The Federal Reserve must be
careful about reacting to China's financial turmoil without
seeing clear signs of danger for the U.S. economic outlook, a
Fed policymaker said on Friday.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said the Asian
financial crisis of the late 1990s, which helped prompt interest
rate cuts by the U.S. central bank, was a "great analogy" for
viewing the current situation.
"People overestimated the implication of the Asian market
volatility for U.S. growth and we overreacted," Lacker told
reporters after a speech in Baltimore. "And I think we have to
be careful not to overreact without evidence of significant
effects on U.S. fundamentals."
The Fed raised its target interest rate last month by a
quarter of a percentage point, ending seven years of near-zero
rates.
Lacker, who does not have a vote on the Fed's rate-setting
committee this year but will participate in its discussions,
had pressed for rate increases earlier in 2015, but his
colleagues balked after worries over slower economic growth in
China triggered a global equities selloff.
Speaking after the U.S. Labor Department reported a robust
increase in nonfarm payrolls for December, Lacker said the data
showed job growth was "very solid" and that wages were on a
clear upward trend that suggested inflation could move higher
this year.
He said he favors the Fed committing to a steady winding
down of the massive trove of securities it acquired as part of
its efforts to stimulate the economy in response to the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
The Fed's balance sheet should be wound down as quickly as
it was built up, he said, adding that the central bank doesn't
need to hold any more than $100 billion in excess reserves.
