BALTIMORE Jan 8 The Federal Reserve must be
careful about reacting to China's financial turmoil without
seeing clear signs of danger for the U.S. economic outlook, a
Fed policymaker said on Friday.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said the Asian
financial crisis of the late 1990s, which helped prompt interest
rate cuts by the U.S. central bank, was a "great analogy" for
viewing the current situation.
"People overestimated the implication of the Asian market
volatility for U.S. growth and we overreacted," Lacker told
reporters after a speech in Baltimore. "And I think we have to
be careful not to overreact without evidence of significant
effects on U.S. fundamentals."
