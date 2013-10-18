BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Oct 18 The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland on Friday said its Median Consumer Price Index for September would be released on Oct. 30, the same date that the Labor Department has targeted for its Consumer Price Index.
Both reports were originally set for release on Oct. 16. The Labor Department delayed its data as a result of the partial federal government shutdown.
The Cleveland Fed report is normally released the same day that the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the U.S. CPI.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates