Oct 18 The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland on Friday said its Median Consumer Price Index for September would be released on Oct. 30, the same date that the Labor Department has targeted for its Consumer Price Index.

Both reports were originally set for release on Oct. 16. The Labor Department delayed its data as a result of the partial federal government shutdown.

The Cleveland Fed report is normally released the same day that the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the U.S. CPI.