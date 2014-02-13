DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
-----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 13 The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland on Thursday named Loretta Mester, a top official at the Philadelphia branch of the U.S. central bank, as its new president. She will replace Sandra Pianalto effective June 1.
Mester is now the director of research at the Philadelphia Fed, which is known for its hawkish views on monetary policy. Mester will have a vote on policy this year under the Fed's rotating system.
TOKYO, March 13 The euro on Monday firmed to its highest level against the dollar since early February, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.