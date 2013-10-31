DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Oct 31 Directors at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland have hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to help them find a successor to Sandra Pianalto, the president of the Fed branch who is set to retire early next year.
The search committee, made up of six members of the Cleveland Fed's board, tapped the New York-based firm earlier this month, according to spokeswoman June Gates.
Pianalto has run the Cleveland Fed since 2003 and has reliably backed the U.S. central bank's unprecedented stimulus efforts since the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.