WASHINGTON, April 30 The Federal Reserve Board
disclosed that it met on Tuesday morning in an unusual gathering
ahead of a two-day meeting of the Fed's broader policymaking
panel.
In accordance with government rules on such board
discussions, the Fed issued on its website a so called "Sunshine
Meeting" notice before it took place, noting it involved a
"discussion of medium-term monetary policy issues."
Closed Fed board meetings are common, but ones identified as
focusing on monetary policy are rare, and can precede major
policy shifts. Most closed Fed board meetings are routine and
procedural, involving standard discount rate talks and
enforcement matters.
The last time the Fed board such a meeting was in December
2011. The next month the Fed's policy-setting panel formally
adopted an inflation target for the first time.
The Fed board held four other meetings on mid-term monetary
policy in 2011, including on the mornings of the Fed's June 2011
policy-setting meeting, at which Fed officials agreed to a
formal and detailed exit strategy from super-easy policy.
Fed watchers have speculated that the Fed will need to
update that exit strategy.
Tuesday's meeting came a few hours before the Fed's broader
group of monetary policymakers, including the board and the 12
regional Fed presidents, were due to start a two-day meeting on
the U.S. economy and the Fed's monetary policy stance. The
meeting wraps up Wednesday afternoon with a statement expected
at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
Fed Spokeswoman Michelle Smith was not immediately available
to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)