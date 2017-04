UPDATE 2-Azul, shareholders fetch $645 mln in bigger-than-expected Brazil, U.S. IPO

SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA and several shareholders raised 2.021 billion reais ($645 million) in a dual initial public offering in São Paulo and New York on Monday, as soaring investor demand led Brazil's No. 3 airline to boost the size of the deal by almost one-fifth.