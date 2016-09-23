WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The Federal Reserve on
Friday outlined a plan to limit Wall Street bets on the energy
sector by forcing enterprises like Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley to hold more capital against such investments.
Under current law, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan
Stanley may invest in energy storage and transportation
in ways that other banks can not but the Friday plan would make
such bets more costly.
Those banks would have to hold more capital against energy
and commodity investments and the Fed contemplated other
restrictions like banning Wall Street control of power plants
and prohibiting bank holding companies from owning copper.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese)