WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The Federal Reserve on Friday outlined a plan to limit Wall Street bets on the energy sector by forcing enterprises like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to hold more capital against such investments.

Under current law, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley may invest in energy storage and transportation in ways that other banks can not but the Friday plan would make such bets more costly.

Those banks would have to hold more capital against energy and commodity investments and the Fed contemplated other restrictions like banning Wall Street control of power plants and prohibiting bank holding companies from owning copper. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese)