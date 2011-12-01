* Fed warms to publish officials' rate forecasts
* Move would give more information about Fed plans
* Communications change likely next step for Fed
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 U.S. Federal Reserve
officials are warming to the idea of publishing their
assumptions about the path of interest rates, a decision that
could help ease financial conditions.
For months the Fed had pledged to keep the overnight
federal funds rate near zero for an extended period. It
hardened that vow in September, saying it would stay ultra-low
through at least the middle of 2013.
By offering an assurance that they would be in no hurry to
tighten monetary policy at the first signs of the recovery
taking off, the central bank was hoping to keep investors from
bidding market interest rates up.
But officials are uncomfortable with a pledge that is tied
to the calendar and not economic conditions. Adding interest
rate projections to their usual quarterly economic forecasts
would be a straightforward way of addressing those concerns.
While some Fed officials appear to lean toward the somewhat
more conventional step of purchasing bonds if a decision is
taken to ease monetary policy further, communications is also
on the table.
"The scope remains to provide additional accommodation
through enhanced guidance on the path of the federal funds rate
or through additional purchases of long-term financial assets,"
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.
Economists at 16 of 19 financial firms that trade directly
with the Fed said earlier this month they believe the central
bank will take more measures to strengthen the U.S. recovery,
with 12 expecting a change in communications. [FED/R]
"Given the high degree of liquidity in the government
market and the current low levels of long rates, it is not
clear how effective additional (bond) purchases would be in
pushing rates down further," New York University professor Mark
Gertler said.
"Hence the focus on communication as a means to improve the
effectiveness on managing the private sector beliefs about the
future course of policy," he added.
LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS
A decision on whether to begin issuing forecasts on the
path of the overnight federal funds rate could be taken as soon
as the Fed's next meeting on Dec. 13.
That would allow officials to bring projections to the
table in time for the central bank's regulatory scheduled
quarterly economic forecasts in late January.
At the Fed's last meeting early this month, Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke directed a communications committee that Yellen
heads to explore the idea of rate forecasting.
On Tuesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis
Lockhart said that providing the monetary policy assumptions
underlying officials' forecasts for GDP, unemployment and
inflation would be a useful communications step.
While Yellen equated a potential shift in the Fed's
communications strategy with an easing of monetary policy, some
more hawkish Fed officials might simply see it as a way to
improve policy transparency.
"I imagine what the Fed is working on now is to clarify the
circumstances under which it might begin to raise rates,"
Gertler said.
The approach has been tested: both the Swedish and
Norwegian central banks provide this information. One concern
has been that markets can view the forecasts as promises.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams,
who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting
panel next year, noted that exact pitfall in a paper he
co-wrote in 2006. But, he concluded, such problems could be
averted as long as the central bank makes it clear that the
forecasts are just that.
"Central bank communication of interest rate projections
can better align the public's and the central bank's
expectations and this better alignment of expectations
generally leads to improvements in macroeconomic performance,"
he wrote.
The Fed long ago exhausted its principal policy tool -- the
federal funds rate -- and it has already stretched the
unorthodox approach to easing of expanding its balance sheet
through bond purchases.
More bond buying is controversial both within the Fed and
without, and the economic environment is highly uncertain.
With data signaling a modest pick up in economic growth,
even against the backdrop of a troubling debt crisis in Europe,
U.S. officials may prefer tweaking their communications
framework to buying more bonds.
LAST MAN STANDING
The subcommittee Yellen is leading includes two
policymakers who stand at the outer extremes of monetary policy
theology -- arch-hawk Charles Plosser from the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank and uber-dove Charles Evans of Chicago.
Evans had floated a proposal of setting specific economic
triggers that would spark a Fed policy tightening, suggesting
perhaps waiting until the jobless rate fells to around 7
percent unless inflation threatened to top 3 percent.
But many Fed officials are wary of enshrining a particular
unemployment rate as a tightening trigger, arguing there are
too many variables beyond the central bank's control that
determine what level of unemployment is consistent with
noninflationary growth.
Another long-standing communications approach beloved of
many central bankers around the world, including both Plosser
and Bernanke, an explicit inflation target, also looks
unlikely.
That leaves interest rate forecasting as the most likely
option.
Strictly speaking, that additional information would be no
more than a clarification of officials' private views and would
not be an easing of policy per se. However, to the extent that
it might indicate an expectation that any tightening is further
off than markets perceive, it could help ease financial
conditions as investors adjust their best.
Clarifying rate path assumptions could also help the Fed
finesse a looming quandary: whether it needs to extend or
change its static mid-2013 low rate pledge as that date draws
nearer.