By Timothy Aeppel
| NEW YORK, Sept 15
NEW YORK, Sept 15
think it is time to pick interest rates off the floor, even as
many of their peers campaign to maintain the status quo.
The Federal Reserve meets this week and the first rate rise
in nearly a decade - albeit a small one - is on the table. Most
businesses, including over 64 percent of those surveyed last
week by the National Association of Manufacturers, think it is a
bad idea. Many say the economy is still too shaky to risk it.
But not everyone feels that way, interviews with
manufacturers representing a broad range of industries and
regions, show.
Neal J. Keating, chief executive of Kaman Corp in
Bloomfield, Connecticut, says "a measured" quarter point hike
would be beneficial. He foresees no real impact on business
investments from a modest hike, and his company would get a
boost because higher rates would reduce pension liabilities that
weigh down the balance sheet.
"It would actually remove some of the uncertainty" hovering
over the economy, says Mr. Kaman, whose company sells $1.8
billion a year in aerospace and defense parts, including
cockpits for Black Hawk helicopters and bomb fuses. When rates
are low, the calculations of future returns decline. Many
companies, including Kaman, faced underfunded plans in recent
years.
Scott Wine is another contrarian, who says a rate rise would
boost confidence that the economy is truly getting stronger.
"A nominal interest increase would signal that we're on our
way to normalization," says the chief executive of Polaris
Industries Inc, a maker of outdoor sports equipment
which employs 7,000 people worldwide. He notes that "a rising
interest rate environment" is usually a signal that the economy
is thriving.
This week's two-day Fed meeting, which ends on Thursday, was
once viewed as a likely moment for the central bank to raise
rates for the first time since 2006, but expectations have
diminished since a sharp slowdown in China has roiled global
markets.
NO EASY FIX
Advocates of a hike say what is holding the economy back is
flaccid growth in demand and misguided policy from Washington,
including allowing tax breaks that encouraged capital spending
to expire at the end of 2014 and endless budget battles in
Congress. None of those problems are being addressed by
near-zero interest rates.
"Even with rates extremely low, you only invest when you see
opportunities for growth," says Wine. (Graphic: Business
Confidence:link.reuters.com/kug77v)
Some are more conflicted. Robert Stevenson, chief executive
of Eastman Machine Co, a maker of industrial fabric cutting
machines with 50 workers in Buffalo, New York, and 100 at a
plant in China, says higher rates would almost certainly hurt
exports, which account for half his business, so he is "not
enthused" about the prospect of higher rates. Many manufacturers
worry a boost in rates would attract foreign investors to buy
dollars, pushing up the value of the U.S. currency.
"But as a citizen, I take a somewhat contrary position,"
says Stevenson. "I think it's a problem that there's no savings
in this country because there's no point to save."
The NAM survey released last week showed larger
manufacturers were more likely to want the Fed to hold rates
steady, while roughly equal shares of small, medium and large
firms said they would like to see an increase.
When the Fed pushed rates near zero during the depths of the
2007-2009 recession, it wanted to stimulate business spending of
all kinds. A number of studies have concluded that the central
bank's efforts staved off a deeper crisis. But business
investment has been unimpressive: One broad measure of
spending, which includes investments by businesses in structures
as well as machines, less depreciation, has averaged only 2.7
percent of gross domestic product since 2010, down from the 4.9
percent average since 1980. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/pyh65w)
And there is no sign of an upswing. Duke University's and
CFO Magazine's quarterly survey of U.S. chief financial officers
last week showed they expect capital spending to increase only
2.4 percent over the next 12 months, down sharply from the 5.8
percent they expected in June.
Sluggish business spending is a likely culprit in the
country's slow productivity growth, and one reason Fed officials
have downgraded their expectations for longer-term trend growth
even as unemployment has fallen to just over 5 percent, half the
recession levels.
It is not clear, however, why businesses are not spending.
Some cite weak demand, others lingering overcapacity that has
left factories with plenty of ways to boost output without
buying new equipment or buildings.
"You go to zero interest rates when there's a crisis and
you're trying to drive a dramatic change," says Wine, the
Polaris CEO. "But to hold onto it so long--it's unhealthy."
The volatile international environment has played a role
too. Since the onset of the financial crisis in 2007, there have
been a series of shocks, including the euro zone debt crisis,
budget battles in the United States, and now the threat of an
economic slump in China.
But just as super-low rates have not spurred business
spending in this uncertain environment, a slight increase will
not necessarily depress it, the contrarians say.
"Even if they make the move," said Carl Laurino, chief
financial officer of crane-maker Manitowoc Company Inc
in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, which had sales last year of $3.9
billion. "We're still in a low interest rate environment, so it
wouldn't move the needle either way."
(Reporting By Timothy Aeppel; Additional reporting by Howard
Schneider; Editing by Joseph White and Tomasz Janowski)