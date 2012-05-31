(Repeats update to more subscribers)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. consumer debt fell in the
first three months of the year as Americans made further inroads
in paying down credit in all areas but student loans, which rose
during the quarter, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on
Thursday.
Total consumer debt fell 0.9 percent to $11.44 trillion in
the first quarter, compared with the fourth quarter of 2011, the
New York Fed said in its quarterly Household Debt and Credit
report.
But student loan debt, the largest component of household
debt other than mortgages, rose 3.4 percent to $904 billion in
the first quarter of 2012, compared with the final three months
of 2011.
During the year leading up to the end of March, student loan
balances rose $64 billion, while all other forms of household
debt fell a combined $383 billion.
"Student loan debt continues to grow even as consumers
reduce mortgage debt and credit card balances," Donghoon Lee,
senior economist at the New York Fed, said in a statement.
"It remains the only form of consumer debt to substantially
increase since the peak of household debt in late 2008."
Debt levels ballooned during the housing bubble, partly as
soaring home values let Americans take out large loans against
their properties.
While consumers have been whittling down that debt in recent
years, student loans have been on the rise. The high
unemployment rate has prompted more people to go back to school
for retraining, which has contributed to loan demand.
Since household debt peaked in the third quarter of 2008,
student loan debt has climbed by $293 billion, while other types
of debt have dropped by $1.53 trillion, the Fed report said.
CAMPAIGN ISSUE
The rise in student loan debt has prompted concerns as to
whether new graduates will be able to keep up with payments as
they face a difficult job market.
Student loan debt has also become a theme in the U.S.
presidential election as lawmakers consider how to prevent
interest rates on loans from doubling to 6.8 percent.
The parties are expected to reach a deal before the rate
increase goes into effect on July 1.
Mortgage balances fell 1.0 percent, while balances on home
equity lines of credit dropped 2.4 percent, the regional Fed
bank said.
Mortgage originations rose to $412 billion in the quarter,
while about 1.8 percent of mortgages fell into delinquency,
continuing the improvement seen at the end of last year.
Total household delinquency rates also improved, falling to
9.3 percent from 9.8 percent in the fourth quarter.
Credit card limits were slightly lower, down 0.4 percent,
while the number of open credit card accounts held steady at 386
million.
Balances on credit cards were $679 billion, down more than
20 percent from the peak of $866 billion seen in the final
quarter of 2008.
The number of credit account inquiries over six months - an
indicator of consumer credit demand - slipped 0.5 percent.
