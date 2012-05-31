NEW YORK May 31 U.S. consumer debt fell in the first three months of the year as Americans continued to deleverage, but student loans rose, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

Total consumer debt fell 0.9 percent to $11.44 trillion compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, the New York Fed said in its quarterly Household Debt and Credit report.

But student loan debt, the largest component of household debt other than mortgages, rose 3.4 percent to $904 billion. During the year leading up to the end of March, student loan balances rose $64 billion, while all other forms of household debt fell a combined $383 billion.

"Student loan debt continues to grow even as consumers reduce mortgage debt and credit card balances," Donghoon Lee, senior economist at the New York Fed, said in a statement.

"It remains the only form of consumer debt to substantially increase since the peak of household debt in late 2008."

Mortgage balances fell by 1.0 percent, while balances on home equity lines of credit fell 2.4 percent, the regional Fed bank said.

Mortgage originations rose to $412 billion in the quarter, while about 1.8 percent of mortgages fell into delinquency, continuing the improvement seen at the end of last year.

Total household delinquency rates also improved, falling to 9.3 percent from 9.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

The number of credit account inquiries over six months - an indicator of consumer credit demand - slipped 0.5 percent. (Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)