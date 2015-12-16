By Howard Schneider
| KOKOMO, Ind.
KOKOMO, Ind. Dec 16 Judged by how long it has
been going on, the current U.S. economic expansion should be on
its last legs, but the mood in this rebounding heartland auto
town would not show it.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has doubled its
local workforce to 7,000 amid record industry sales, upscale
apartments are being built or tucked into vacant factories, and
new small businesses are opening along a quaint Main Street.
As the Federal Reserve meets to begin a likely turn towards
higher interest rates, the buzz in places such as Kokomo is one
reason policymakers think the U.S. recovery has room to run.
This city of 57,000 was hit hard by the recession, but the
dynamic developing here is one the Fed sees nationally: more
jobs gradually translating into higher wages, and wage growth
translating into spending.
"Seven years ago this was considered one of the 'dyingest'
cities in America," with mainstay auto companies teetering on
the brink and people leaving for Indianapolis to the south and
Chicago to the north, said Sandra Young, owner of the Main
Street Cafe.
She opened three years ago, and now sees a booming corporate
catering trade as a good omen that companies and individuals are
confident.
"Budgets aren't so tight," she said.
Compared to other recoveries this one is arguably past
middle age, and the Fed has been unusually patient in nurturing
it with interest rates held near zero. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1O7pck6)
Since World War Two the average expansion has lasted just
under five years. This recovery has been going on for six and a
half, and throughout that time the economy has struggled to move
beyond modest 2 to 2.5 percent annual growth. As a result, the
Fed has stayed put for a full seven years, about twice as long
as the central bank usually waits to begin tightening.
Motor vehicles, with sales through November up nearly 7
percent from a year earlier, are not the only part of the retail
business doing well. Spending at restaurants and bars grew more
than 8 percent compared to the year before. Housing-related
sectors are also doing fine, with furniture and home furnishing
stores' sales up 5.6 percent, and building materials' sales up
3.9 percent, outpacing overall retail growth of 2 percent.
Autos and auto parts, which account for about a fifth of
U.S. retail sales, could prove important to the Fed's success in
both "normalizing" rates and keeping the recovery on track.
(Graphic:reut.rs/1lMb6Iz)
Policymakers, analysts and people like Kokomo's United
Autoworkers president say conditions may be aligned to keep the
expansion underway.
"We've gone from 3,200 members to 7,000 and they are still
looking for new stuff to put in the factories," said Carl
Greenwood, president of UAW Local 685.
Chrysler makes castings and transmissions, including new
models for electric cars, in four plants around Kokomo.
RETURN OF THE CONSUMER
Between low unemployment, a whisper of evidence that wages
are rising, and the savings from low gas prices, greater
consumer purchasing power is finally becoming visible after a
delay that had mystified the Fed. Demand for autos has been
especially eye catching, with record sales of around 18 million
this year.
The gradual rate hikes the Fed may approve this week and
over the next year are not expected to significantly crimp
demand, or cool a housing market that has also propped up recent
growth. National new homes sales have risen more than 15 percent
in the first 10 months of this year from the year before, and a
government index of home prices has been rising at an annual
five percent rate for nearly two years.
A recent J.D. Power survey estimated that if rates rise 0.5
percentage points next year it would curb auto sales by just
150,000 vehicles, leaving them well above the average of 15
million a year since 1990.
Not only are interest rates likely to remain low by historic
standards for perhaps another two years, but members of one key
demographic group - the millenials - are starting to spend, said
Standard & Poor's chief economist Beth Ann Bovino.
The 16 to 35-year-olds accounted for a fourth of new auto
sales last year and "are the general cohort for which auto sales
are growing at the fastest pace." Homebuying among that group is
also rising.
The current expansion "is old, but economic cycles do not
die of old age... there is latent demand out there," Bovino
said.
Over the last year business investment has contributed
little to economic growth, hammered by the cutbacks in the
energy sector. Government spending has stagnated, and foreign
trade acted has acted as a drag given the weak state of the
global economy and strong dollar.
Domestic consumption has picked up the slack, and Fed chair
Janet Yellen is confident it will continue thanks to further job
gains and accelerating wages.
That is the hope in Indiana, where the auto upswing has
pushed the unemployment rate down to 4.4 percent, below the
national average of 5 percent.
"If they are doing well everyone else is doing well," said
Amber Jordan, who left the auto industry with her husband after
more than a decade to open a specialty toy store selling vintage
action figures.
They recently converted an old downtown hotel, the lobby now
lined with Star Wars and other figures. It's a bet that people
will, for a while, keep coming in the door.
"The jobs go up and down," she said, but for now "to me,
things feel stable."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by David Chance and
Tomasz Janowski)