(Adds details from report)
WASHINGTON, July 9 Major financial firms saw
little change in credit terms available to key counterparties to
securities financing and derivatives transactions, the Federal
Reserve said on Monday.
In its quarterly Senior Credit Officers survey on dealer
financing terms, the Fed said one-fifth of dealers indicated an
appetite to take on more credit risk on the part of mutual
funds, pension plans, endowments and insurance companies.
The survey, which covered the three months from March
through May, also found greater willingness to take on duration
risk on the part of insurance companies and pension funds.
A quarter of the 22 respondents noted that the use of
financial leverage by hedge funds had decreased in the past
three months.
Some dealers noted a pronounced increase in the demand for
funding of both agency and non-agency residential
mortgage-backed securities.
In contrast to an improvement noted in the March survey,
dealers said that the liquidity and functioning of underlying
asset markets was basically unchanged.
