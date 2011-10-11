WASHINGTON Oct 11 Big firms that handle financing for securities and derivatives markets said there was little change in credit terms being offered in the June-August period but noted that came after a lengthy period of easing.

At the same time, they reported in a survey that clients' willingness to take on risks "had decreased somewhat, on net, over the past three months."

The survey covered 21 firms that handle nearly all the dealer financing of dollar-denominated securities and that are the most active intermediaries in over-the-counter derivatives markets.

(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)