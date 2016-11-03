NEW YORK Nov 3 Foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. bonds at the Federal Reserve fell to their lowest levels in more than four years in the latest week, Fed data showed on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank's custody holdings of total U.S. debt for overseas central banks declined by $10.97 billion to $3.109 trillion on Wednesday Nov. 2.

This was their lowest level since May 15, 2012 when they totaled $3.103 trillion, according to Fed data.

There have been signs some central banks may have been selling Treasuries this year in a move to help stabilize their currencies and use their currency reserves for domestic spending, according to analysts.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 3.12 percent in October but has fallen 1.5 percent so far this year.

Since the end of 2015, the Fed's custody holdings for foreign central banks have fallen by about $200 billion.

Overseas central banks also keep some of their U.S. bond holdings outside the Fed.

Foreign central banks' ownership of U.S. Treasuries at the Fed fell by $13.84 billion to $2.788 trillion, according to Thursday's data. That was the lowest level since August 2012, but foreign central bank holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac rose by $1.740 billion to $260.12 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)