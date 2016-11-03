NEW YORK Nov 3 Foreign central banks' holdings
of U.S. bonds at the Federal Reserve fell to their lowest levels
in more than four years in the latest week, Fed data showed on
Thursday.
The U.S. central bank's custody holdings of total U.S. debt
for overseas central banks declined by $10.97 billion to $3.109
trillion on Wednesday Nov. 2.
This was their lowest level since May 15, 2012 when they
totaled $3.103 trillion, according to Fed data.
There have been signs some central banks may have been
selling Treasuries this year in a move to help stabilize their
currencies and use their currency reserves for domestic
spending, according to analysts.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose 3.12 percent in October but has
fallen 1.5 percent so far this year.
Since the end of 2015, the Fed's custody holdings for
foreign central banks have fallen by about $200 billion.
Overseas central banks also keep some of their U.S. bond
holdings outside the Fed.
Foreign central banks' ownership of U.S. Treasuries at the
Fed fell by $13.84 billion to $2.788 trillion, according to
Thursday's data. That was the lowest level since August 2012,
but foreign central bank holdings of agency debt and
mortgage-backed securities from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac rose
by $1.740 billion to $260.12 billion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)