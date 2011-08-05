UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Aug 5 Following is the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' trimmed mean PCE price index, with comparisons to the government's PCE price indexes.
All figures are at an annual rate and have been provided by the Dallas Fed: One-month change:
Jun'11 May'11 April'11 PCE -2.0 2.0 4.0 Core PCE 1.4 3.0 2.1 Trimmed mean PCE 1.3 2.0 2.4 6-month change: PCE 3.0 3.9 3.7 Core PCE 2.1 1.9 1.5 Trimmed mean PCE 1.9 1.9 1.8 12-month change: PCE 2.6 2.6 2.3 Core PCE 1.3 1.3 1.2 Trimmed mean PCE 1.5 1.5 1.4
NOTES:
The Dallas Fed's trimmed mean PCE price index is a core inflation measure based on the Commerce Department's price index for personal consumption expenditures that strips out items that have shown especially large price movements in any given month.
The Dallas Fed first began publishing the measure in August 2005. The full report can be found here
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.