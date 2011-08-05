Aug 5 Following is the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' trimmed mean PCE price index, with comparisons to the government's PCE price indexes.

All figures are at an annual rate and have been provided by the Dallas Fed: One-month change:

Jun'11 May'11 April'11 PCE -2.0 2.0 4.0 Core PCE 1.4 3.0 2.1 Trimmed mean PCE 1.3 2.0 2.4 6-month change: PCE 3.0 3.9 3.7 Core PCE 2.1 1.9 1.5 Trimmed mean PCE 1.9 1.9 1.8 12-month change: PCE 2.6 2.6 2.3 Core PCE 1.3 1.3 1.2 Trimmed mean PCE 1.5 1.5 1.4

NOTES:

The Dallas Fed's trimmed mean PCE price index is a core inflation measure based on the Commerce Department's price index for personal consumption expenditures that strips out items that have shown especially large price movements in any given month.

The Dallas Fed first began publishing the measure in August 2005. The full report can be found here