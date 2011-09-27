UPDATE 3-Trump changes tack and backs "one China" policy
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
Sept 27 Below are details of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank's monthly survey of the Texas service sector. A positive number indicates expansion, and a negative number indicates contraction. Business indicators Sept Aug Change Revenue 14.1 3.2 10.9 Employment 4.4 2.1 2.3 Part-time employment 0.4 -1.9 2.3 Hours worked 0.9 5.2 -4.3 Wages, Benefits 10.0 10.4 -0.4 Input prices 30.2 30.5 -0.3 Selling prices 6.5 4.1 2.4 Capital Spending 9.6 4.9 4.7 Current conditions Company outlook -0.4 -4.5 4.1 General business activity -10.0 -18.1 8.1 Indicators 6 months ahead Revenue 27.9 22.6 5.3 Employment 14.3 11.7 2.6 Part-time 0.7 1.5 -0.8 Hours worked 1.2 4.0 -2.8 Wages and benefits 27.5 31.0 -3.5 Input prices 43.2 44.8 -1.6 Selling prices 19.9 10.4 9.5 Capital spending 15.5 10.4 5.1 Conditions 6 months ahead Company outlook 6.5 -1.7 8.2 General business activity -3.2 -11.6 8.4 (Washington newsroom; 1+202-898-8310))
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.