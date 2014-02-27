China aims to cut taxes, fees for companies by 1 trln yuan this year-premier
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.
ATLANTA Feb 27 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday that recent economic data had been "inconclusive" and that some softness was expected in the first quarter of 2014.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said disappointing data in recent months could be attributed to weather. He added that he did not think the data pointed to fundamental weakness in the economy, though he said it was too early to be sure.
The Fed has been gradually reducing the pace of its monthly bond-buying stimulus program, but experts have questioned whether ongoing weak data could disrupt that strategy.
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.
* Toyota, electric machinery makers offer smaller base pay raise * Unions made same demands as one year ago * Big firms offer far less than union demands * Hikes 'far from enough' to boost growth - economist (Adds results, reaction, details) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Most major Japanese companies offered the lowest hike in base pay in four years on Wednesday, a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign dubbed "Abenomics" to spur the long-sl
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months on Wednesday, encouraged by strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is finally rising to its target.