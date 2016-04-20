Germany's Schaeuble rejects U.S. criticism of euro level
BERLIN, Feb 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the euro's exchange rate.
April 20 The Federal Reserve should beef up its controls over embargoed economic information given to news outlets, the U.S central bank's internal watchdog said on Wednesday in a 38-page report dated April 15 and released publicly on Wednesday.
The Fed regularly releases economic information, including industrial output and consumer credit. It also distributes other market-moving reports including a statement from the Fed's policy-setting committee following each policy meeting and, three weeks later, detailed minutes of the meetings. Last year a news organization inadvertently released details of the minutes early, prompting a change in procedures for the Fed's handling of the release. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, Feb 3 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
TBILISI, Feb 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 2.9 percent in January in month-on-month terms after rising by 1.0 percent in December, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in January was 3.9 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Jan 17 Dec 16 Jan 16 to previous month +2.9 +1.0 +0.9 to previous year +3.9 +1.8 +5.6 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)