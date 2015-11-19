(Corrects number of post-liftoff rate hikes predicted in survey, and comparison to Fed predictions, in sixth paragraph)

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK Nov 19 Economists at U.S. primary dealers complained about confusing communications from Federal Reserve policymakers last month, as they continued to predict a more cautious series of interest rate hikes than the central bank itself, according to a Fed survey.

The regular survey, done Oct. 15-19 ahead of the Fed's policy meeting last month, also found that dealers gave slightly better odds than last time, of 22 percent, that rates would return to near zero within two years after liftoff.

The Fed held off raising rates at a meeting last month. But the dealers and Fed officials alike are largely predicting rates will rise for the first time in nearly a decade when the central bank holds another policy meeting on Dec. 15-16.

Fed policymakers use the New York Fed survey results to inform policy decisions.

The survey found that 11 of 22 economists said the Fed's communication was somewhat ineffective between early September and mid-October, with another four calling it ineffective, due generally to "difficulty in interpreting the variety of views expressed by Fed speakers."

The primary dealers expected two to four rate hikes in the year after the initial one. That roughly aligns with the tightening path predicted by Fed policymakers, who in September expected rates to rise to between 1.25 and 1.5 percent by the end of next year, and hitting a longer-term equilibrium level of about 3.5 percent in 2018 or 2019.

The New York Fed also asked a survey question on the so-called equilibrium real federal funds rate, or the rate net of inflation that is consistent with the Fed's policy goals, and found dealers currently see this rate as about zero. They see it rising to 0.5 percent by the end of 2016, and to 1 percent by the end of 2017.

Minutes show that at the October policy meeting, Fed staffers delivered a presentation that also estimated the current equilibrium rate at about zero.

Finally, the primary dealer economists said the Fed was not likely to begin to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet until the fourth quarter of 2016 for the mortgage-backed bonds, and not until the first quarter of 2017 for Treasury bonds. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alan Crosby)