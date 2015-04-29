(Repeats with no changes to text)
* U.S. disability rolls stabilize for first time in a decade
* Labor force participation rate has stabilized
* Signs of tightening labor market bolster case for Fed hike
By Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, April 29 The number of Americans on
disability has declined for six months in a row in a sharp
turnaround after years of increases, more evidence of the labor
market recovery the Federal Reserve wants to see before nudging
interest rates higher.
Social Security disability rolls have climbed since the
1980s as the U.S. population has grown older and soared during
and after the global financial crisis. That stoked fears that
shrinking workforce will stunt the economy's future growth.
The surge also raised the prospect that the program could
run out of money and triggered calls for tougher eligibility
rules as part of a broader political stand-off over the scope
and costs of Social Security.
The trend reversal may help dispel funding fears and take
the edge off the political confrontation.
Alongside other data such as the decline in the number of
part-time workers, it is also another sign that the scars of the
2007-2009 crisis and recession are healing.
The number of new disability awards peaked in 2010 and held
near or above a million a year between 2009 and 2012. It
returned to pre-crisis levels last year, hitting 811,000,
according to Social Security figures.
Data for the first three months of the year suggest a
further drop to around 750,000 in the whole of 2015. Last year
was the first in a decade when the share of disabled workers in
the 16-64 year-year-old population stabilized. Other measures of
the prevalence of disability have also leveled off. (Graphic:reut.rs/1Pnaz9b)
The numbers serve as a gauge of labor market strength
because people with less severe disabilities and sought-after
skills are able to hold on to jobs when the economy improves,
said Social Security Administration's chief actuary Stephen C.
Goss. Disability applications have dropped by about 400,000 a
year, to 2.5 million, since the crisis.
CYCLICAL UPSWING
In addition, some in the middle of the extensive application
process or already on the disability rolls might find jobs that
pull them back to work, said Goss, who oversees the statistics
used to manage the vast pension and disability programs.
"There is no question that there is a cyclical component."
With benefits linked to a person's earnings and years of
work, the federal program is available to people with physical
or mental conditions that prevent them from "gainful" activity -
defined to mean they cannot earn more than $1,095 a month.
But the availability of jobs, and employers' willingness to
hire those with health problems, changes with the economic
cycle: More people with less-severe problems seek benefits
during hard times and more will choose full-time work over
benefits during upswings.
Since September, more people were leaving than joining the
program, driving down the total number of benefit recipients to
8,935,000.
Kevin Holtsberry, spokesman for Opportunities for Ohioans
with Disabilities, a job placement agency, said the group has
seen a jump in the past year both in the number of people
requesting vocational rehabilitation plans so they can keep
working or return to work, and a more than 16 percent increase
in the number of people placed into jobs.
"We have seen an uptick in applications and we are seeing an
increase in successful outcomes," Holtsberry said.
Andrew Houtenville, an associate professor of economics at
the University of New Hampshire and research director at the
school's Institute on Disability pointed out that labor force
participation for people with disabilities has increased over
the past six months compared to the rest of the population, a
rare stretch of improvement.
For Federal Reserve policymakers who meet on Tuesday and
Wednesday and continue to weigh when to start lifting interest
rates a key question is how much slack is left in the job market
and how many people might still wait to rejoin the workforce.
The share of those working or looking for work peaked in
2000 at 67.3 percent and has been falling since, with the slide
accelerating during the last recession. The rate has held
relatively stable for a year now, but at just below 63 percent
it is still far below the pre-recession levels.
Yet Richmond Federal Reserve bank president Jeffrey Lacker
has indicated that this might be as good as it gets since the
crisis discouraged many workers from looking for jobs
altogether.
Speaking on April 10 in Sarasota, Florida, Lacker said that
the potential for cyclical movement into and out of the labor
force was "gone now."
"I think we're back to trend," he said. Lacker, who is a
voting member of the Fed's policy committee this year, has
advocated considering a rate rise in June.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
David Chance and Tomasz Janowski)