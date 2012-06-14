BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces successful outcome of case funded by U.S. unit
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet rose in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.852 trillion on June 13, up from $2.835 trillion on June 6.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.660 trillion as of June 13, versus $1.664 trillion on June 6.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week versus $11 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $867.93 billion at June 13 versus $851.76 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, the same as the prior week. (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.
* Sanofi nearing agreement to sell some over-the-counter products to Ipsen; deal may be announced as soon as Monday- Bloomberg, citing source