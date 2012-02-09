NEW YORK, Feb 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.911 trillion on Feb. 8, up from $2.907 trillion a week earlier on Feb. 1.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.661 trillion as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, from $1.662 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week from $44 million a day in the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $836.03 billion on Feb. 8, compared to $836.01 billion in the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $101.5 billion, unchanged from the previous week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)