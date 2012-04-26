BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
(Corrects headline to show Fed balance sheet shrinks, not grows)
NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet contracted for first time in three weeks, prompted by a moderate decline in its bond holdings, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.849 trillion on April 25, down from $2.858 trillion on April 18.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $2.610 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $2.623 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week, more than the $6 million a day average rate the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.8 billion, down from $855.36 the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.57 billion, down from $95.20 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: