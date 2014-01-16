NEW YORK Jan 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet reached $4 trillion in the latest week as its
latest stimulus program aimed to help the economy added more
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to its holdings,
central bank data released on Thursday showed.
On Jan. 15, the Fed's liabilities, which are a broad gauge
of its lending to the financial system, rose to $4.029 trillion
from $3.986 trillion a week earlier.
The Fed's third round of quantitative easing began in late
2011 when its balance sheet was less than $3 trillion.
On Dec. 18, the central bank decided to shrink its monthly
purchases of Treasuries and MBS by $10 billion to $75 billion in
January.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $2.221 trillion as
of Wednesday, up from $2.213 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) jumped to $1.525 trillion from
$1.490 trillion a week ago.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $54.911 billion
from $55.657 billion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $3 million a day during the week,
slower than $12 million a day the previous week.(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)