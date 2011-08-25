NEW YORK Aug 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet was stable in the latest week, as the central bank's bond holdings were little changed, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $2.843 trillion in the week ended Aug. 24, compared with $2.842 trillion in the week ended Aug. 17. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.648 trillion, unchanged from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $892.4 billion versus $892.6 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $109.8 billion versus $110.7 billion from a week earlier.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $1 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, slower than a $6 million average daily rate in previous week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)