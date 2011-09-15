NEW YORK, Sept 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the latest week as the central bank
reinvested the proceeds of its maturing agency mortgage-backed
securities by buying more Treasuries, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.847 trillion in the week ended
Sept. 14, compared with $2.841 trillion in the week ended Sept.
7.
Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.659
trillion, up from $1.656 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $884.9
billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $109.8
billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $19 million a day in the week
ended Wednesday, up from $2 million a day in the previous
week.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)