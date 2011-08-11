NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the week ended Aug. 10, Federal Reserve
data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- expanded to $2.856 trillion in the week
ended Aug. 10 from $2.851 trillion in the week ended Aug. 3.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.645 trillion on
Aug. 10, up from $1.641 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $897.29
billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system were also unchanged
from a week earlier, at $112.44 billion.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $6 million a day in the week ended
Wednesday, compared with an average daily rate of $10 million
last week.
