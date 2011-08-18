NEW YORK Aug 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the week ended Aug. 17, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- shrank to $2.842 trillion in the week ended Aug. 17 from $2.856 trillion in the week ended Aug. 10. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.648 trillion on Aug. 17 compared withi $1.645 trillion the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $892.6 billion versus $897.3 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $110.7 billion versus $112.4 billion from a week earlier.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $6 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, the same average daily rate as the previous week. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)