NEW YORK Aug 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the week ended Aug. 17, Federal Reserve
data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- shrank to $2.842 trillion in the week
ended Aug. 17 from $2.856 trillion in the week ended Aug. 10.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.648 trillion on
Aug. 17 compared withi $1.645 trillion the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed
by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the
Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled
$892.6 billion versus $897.3 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $110.7
billion versus $112.4 billion from a week earlier.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $6 million a day in the week ended
Wednesday, the same average daily rate as the previous week.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)