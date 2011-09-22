NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank
reduced its holdings of mortgage-backed and agency debt
securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.841 trillion on Sept. 21,
compared with $2.847 trillion on Sept. 14.
For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) dipped to $879.2
billion on Wednesday from $884.9 billion a week previous.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $108.3
billion, down from $109.8 billion in the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.663
trillion, up from $1.659 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $23 million a day in the week
ended Wednesday, up from $19 million a day in the previous
week.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)