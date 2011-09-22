NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank reduced its holdings of mortgage-backed and agency debt securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $2.841 trillion on Sept. 21, compared with $2.847 trillion on Sept. 14.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) dipped to $879.2 billion on Wednesday from $884.9 billion a week previous.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $108.3 billion, down from $109.8 billion in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.663 trillion, up from $1.659 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $23 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, up from $19 million a day in the previous week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)