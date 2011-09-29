NEW YORK, Sept 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week on a decline in the central bank's mortgage-backed securities holdings, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $2.834 trillion on Sept. 28, down from $2.841 trillion on Sept. 21.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) fell to $870.9 billion from $879.2 billion last week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was unchanged from last week at $108.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.665 trillion, up from $1.663 trillion the previous week.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank will announce the first schedule for latest bond buying operation, which involves the sale of its Treasuries that mature in three months to three years and the purchase of U.S. government debt with maturities of six years or more.

Last week, the Fed announced this program with the goal to lower mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate borrowing and investments, whose combined sluggish growth has been a drag on the overall economy.

It also said it will use proceeds from maturing agency debt and MBS to reinvest into agency MBS.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $29 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, up from $23 million a day in the previous week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)