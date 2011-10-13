NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet was unchanged in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $2.843 trillion on Oct. 12, unchanged from last week. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.669 trillion as of Wednesday, down from $1.672 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $870.9 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged at $108.3 billion.

The Fed this week has been buying longer-dated Treasuries, and sold shorter-dated debt under its program announced last month and dubbed "Operation Twist."

The goal of the program is to lower mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate borrowing and investments, whose combined sluggish growth has been a drag on the economy.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $38 million a day in the week from $26 million a day previously. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)