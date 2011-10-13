NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet was unchanged in the latest week, Fed data
released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.843 trillion on Oct. 12,
unchanged from last week.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.669 trillion
as of Wednesday, down from $1.672 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $870.9 billion,
unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged at
$108.3 billion.
The Fed this week has been buying longer-dated Treasuries,
and sold shorter-dated debt under its program announced last
month and dubbed "Operation Twist."
The goal of the program is to lower mortgage rates and
long-term borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate borrowing and
investments, whose combined sluggish growth has been a drag on
the economy.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $38 million a day in the week from
$26 million a day previously.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)