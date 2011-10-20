NEW YORK Oct 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet fell slightly in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $2.835 trillion on Oct. 12, compared to $2.843 trillion a week earlier. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.670 trillion as of Wednesday, up from $1.669 trillion in the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $862.1 billion, compared to $870.9 billion in the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system fell to $107.7 billion from $108.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $3 million a day in the week from $38 million a day previously. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)