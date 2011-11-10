NEW YORK Nov 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week as the central bank increased its holdings of Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.822 trillion on Nov. 9, up from $2.805 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 2.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.668 trillion as of Wednesday, Nov. 9, up from $1.654 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $5 million a day during the week, down from $23 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $849.3 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $107.7 billion, also unchanged on the week. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)