NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week with slightly higher holdings of Treasuries securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.803 trillion on Dec. 7, up from $2.797 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 30. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries increased to $1.675 trillion, up from $1.672 trillion the prior week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was unchanged on the week at $827.05 billion.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged on the week at $105.9 billion.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week, down from $42 million a day a week before.