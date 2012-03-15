Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.876 trillion on March 14, down from $2.867 trillion on March 7.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.6598 trillion as of Wednesday, March 14, versus $1.6593 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day during the week versus $4 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stood at $853.89 billion, compared with $840.8 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system stood at $99.8 billion as of March 14, which was unchanged on the week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct